PM presented EVM

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz presented an electronic voting machine (EVM) on Thursday to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Ministry of Science & Technology made this machine within 12-weeks after it was tasked to do so, says a press release. The prime minister congratulated the minister on this achievement. The ministry claimed that the EVM is simple and user friendly, both for voters and polling staff. It is secure, cannot be bugged as it has no operating system. It cannot be hacked as it has no internet connect.

The ministry said that no rigging was possible during and after the election if it is used in elections, and in case of election dispute, it will provide data for audit trail.

The EVM will also be presented to the media soon. This will make the electoral process credible and also usher voting process into modern technological era.