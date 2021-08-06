KP bureaucracy incompetent, must go home if can’t work: CJ

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bureaucracy incompetent, and asked it to go home if it can’t work. The apex court directed the provincial government to ensure functioning of schools in the 2005 earthquake-hit districts within six months, and summoned Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority (ERRA) chairman in personal capacity on the next date of hearing.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heading a bench heard a suo motu case on non-construction of schools in earthquake-hit districts of the province. The court directed to explain that despite allocation of billions of rupees, why these schools were not reconstructed which were destroyed in the deadly earthquake in 2005. The court also rejected a plea of the provincial government seeking one year-time for accomplishing the task.

“Billions of rupees were allocated for these schools but the result is zero so far,” the chief justice observed, adding that areas were schools were constructed are not made functional so far.

During the hearing, the provincial government said ERRA was responsible for not completing the task. The provincial law officer submitted before the court that rehabilitation and reconstruction of the quake-hit areas was the responsibility of ERRA, saying that the provincial government was given the control of affected areas in 2020.

The chief justice held the provincial bureaucracy as incompetent for mismanaging this important matter.

“You will come to know when the roofs of your houses are erased,” the CJP remarked, adding that air conditioners and furniture should be removed from the offices of officials.

“Look at the splendid houses of governor, chief minister and other officers,” the CJP remarked, adding that for the last 16 years, children have been deprived of education in earthquake-hit areas.

“If bureaucracy could not work, it should go home and leave the offices empty,” the CJP said, adding that the officials think that the said money was allocated for them.

“Whether there is any difference between the children of Mansehra and Peshawar,” the CJP asked, adding that when tsunami came in Japan, the whole area was reconstructed in just few months.

KP advocate general claimed that literacy rate is higher in the province than others. The court directed the KP government to submit progress report on the matter and adjourned the hearing for a month.