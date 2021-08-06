Two FC soldiers martyred in Khyber

BARA: Unidentified gunmen martyred two FC soldiers in a remote area of Tirah valley on Thursday, official and local sources said.

They said that the soldiers were fetching water from a stream when the armed men opened fire on them in the Maidan area on the boundary of Khyber and Orakzai districts, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured Qaiser Khalil and Gul Zameen were taken to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Soon after the incident, the security forces reached the place and carried out a search operation but no arrest was made till filing of this report. Meanwhile, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.