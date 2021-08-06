Commodity prices rise worldwide by 40pc, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said commodity prices have risen by 40 percent worldwide, while the Pakistan government is trying to provide relief by reducing the burden on the people.

The prime minister said this while chairing a meeting, which was attended by World Bank Country Director Najib Bin Hussain, federal ministers Shaukat Tarin, Omar Ayub, SBP Governor Raza Baqir and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed Pakistan’s economic situation, especially positive economic indicators despite COVID-19, significant reduction in revolving credit and rising exports. In addition, government initiatives including focusing on SDGs from farmers’ easy loans to support and access to markets through infrastructure improvements, measures taken for the development of the people of the integrated districts, prevention of environmental pollution including forest conservation, Billion Tree Tsunami and ban on coal-fired power plants were also discussed in detail.

The meeting was told that Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio was the lowest last year compared to the rest of the countries under the IMF programme. The participants were also informed that instead of imposing more burden on the existing taxpayers, Pakistan is pursuing a policy of economic growth which will not only create employment opportunities, but also increase the national revenue and income of people.

The prime minister thanked the World Bank for its cooperation with Pakistan in difficult times and said that one of the top priorities of the government was to provide protection to the economically weaker sections.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Thursday decided to update the National Action Plan (NAP) 2014 in order to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times, especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion and cyber security.

The forum reviewed implementation status of the NAP and expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far. The prime minister appreciated continued efforts and sacrifices of armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces and other law enforcement organisations in meeting internal and external challenges.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Farogh Naseem, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG MO Major General Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and senior civil and military officers.

While reviewing law and order situation in the country, especially in tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using Survey of Pakistan 2021. It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve security situation in the area.

The meeting also approved a five-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of province especially in the area of infrastructure development, provision of water, health and education.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), led by its Chair Dr Saeed Al-Ghufli, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The prime minister expressed grave concern over the egregious violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), which have assumed alarming proportions during the last two years. He shared his deep anguish over the hardships and suffering being endured by the people of the occupied territory, especially since 5 August, 2019 when India took illegal and unilateral measures in IIOJ&K.

The prime minister added that the people of IIOJ&K, demanding their inalienable right to self-determination, promised to them under numerous UN Security Council resolutions, were being brazenly brutalized, extra-judicially killed, injured, maimed, tortured and arbitrarily detained. He said the indiscriminate use of pallet guns had resulted in mass blinding of Kashmiri youth. However, he said, despite using every single tool of oppression, India had failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister added that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in Palestine was a “huge injustice of history” and it was important for the OIC and the world to take steps to correct it. Dilating upon the Indian regime’s Hindutva ideology, the prime minister emphasised that Kashmiri Muslims were being targeted in order to suppress their demand for freedom from Indian occupation and repression. He underscored that Muslims in IIOJ&K were being denied their fundamental right to self-determination as well as freedom of religion or belief. The prime minister said the Kashmiri Muslims risked losing their majority and distinct identity due to the demographic changes being effected in the occupied territory, which was in violation of the 4th Geneva Convention and tantamount to war crimes.

The prime minister appreciated the work of IPHRC in highlighting India’s gross, systematic and widespread human rights abuses in IIOJ&K. He recalled that, as an independent expert body, IPHRC’s views were based on facts and the grim realities existing on the ground. He said the people of IIOJ&K were thankful to the commission for understanding their plight and bringing it to the attention of OIC and the international community.

The prime minister underlined that the strong unified voice of OIC was a vital element in the advancement of Muslim causes. The prime minister reiterated the urgent need for the reversal of all illegal and unilateral steps taken by India on and after 5 August, 2019 along with an immediate end to the human rights violations in IIOJ&K.

Imran Khan also spoke about rising Islamophobia and stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to make collective endeavours to counter this scourge.

The IPHRC delegation’s meeting with the prime minister assumed added significance as it coincided with the completion of two years of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August, 2019. The delegation’s presence in Pakistan on this day is a manifestation of its staunch support to the Kashmiris’ just cause.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, Rahim Yar Khan, and said the government would restore the mandir.

“Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the mandir,” he said in a tweet.