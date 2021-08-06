UK rejects Nawaz’s request to extend stay

LODNON/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa to the United Kingdom remains valid but his application for extension in stay has been turned down by the Home Office with the right to appeal against the Home Office’s decision.

Hussain Nawaz Sharif Thursday confirmed that his father’s application for extension in stay had been rejected but an appeal had already been lodged with the Immigration Tribunal.

A Home Office source said Nawaz had been granted extension in stay since his arrival in the UK two years ago but it was not specify how many times he had been given extension and why the same was refused this time.

Hussain Nawaz said, “While rejecting the application, the Home Office allowed the right to appeal and the process has already started. We are confident that the Immigration Tribunal will grant extension to Nawaz Sharif taking into consideration all the facts.”

The News and Geo spoke to four different immigration lawyers who opined that Nawaz Sharif had several options available according to the UK’s immigration laws.

Hateem Ali, a leading UK immigration solicitor from GSC Solicitors LLP said, “If the previous visit visa extensions were on the basis of medical grounds (which seems to be the case here) then typically you can keep extending for a total of 18 months. In this particular case, it would appear that the Home Office were no longer willing to keep extending on that basis, he added.

“If the latest application for extension has been refused with a full right to appeal, the entire appeal process can potentially take anything between 9 months to over 20 months to be decided by the Immigration Tribunal. This period does not even take into account any potential subsequent judicial review once all appeal rights have been exhausted. So although Mr. Nawaz Sharif has been refused, it is not necessarily the end of the process,” he added.

Immigration solicitor Muhammad Amjad said Nawaz Sharif “would have come to the UK as a visitor and he would have applied for an extension on this basis which has been refused. He would be lawfully resident here pending the appeal. It’s possible the tribunal would still grant him extension in his visit visa even if the appeal was refused”.

Amjad added: “The application on medical grounds would have fallen to be considered outside the immigration rules on human rights grounds namely under Article 8 and possibly also under article 3 of the European convention on human rights (ECHR). These are difficult and complex applications to succeed on. Under Article 3, Nawaz Sharif would need to prove that his health would be at a real risk of serious, rapid and irreversible decline resulting in either intense suffering or substantial reduction in life expectancy due to lack of medical treatment or access to that. This is a very high threshold and very difficult to succeed on. The threshold under Article 8 is lower but there is a huge amount of discretion involved in those applications and they are decided based on what is fair and reasonable based on a concept of proportionality.

“Overall, Nawaz Sharif would continue to be lawfully resident in the UK pending determination of his appeal. Any appeal can take 12-18 months and more.”

Barrister Rashad Ahmed said there were several grounds and precedents which were available under the UK’s immigration laws.

Solicitor Rashad Aslam said Nawaz Sharif had several options to continue staying lawfully. He said Article 3 of the ECHR provided protection against torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

“In medical claims a claimant may claim their return would amount to inhuman or degrading treatment.”

Immigration lawyer Barrister Rashad Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif continues to stay legally in the UK while the Immigration Tribunal is considering his appeal.

He said owing to the ongoing backlog caused by the pandemic, it could take nearly two years before a decision is made on Nawaz Sharif’s appeal and in the event his appeal is refused, he has the right to launch the whole process anew through a fresh application.

Meanwhile, PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif discussed the matter with Nawaz Sharif.

In a phone call, the two leaders discussed in detail the decision of the British Home Office.

Nawaz shared the legal measures taken in response to the decision by the Home Department and told Shehbaz that his lawyers had filed an appeal against the decision.

He also said the appeal had explained in detail the medical reasons that made Nawaz’s stay in the UK unavoidable.

Shehbaz insisted that Nawaz must stay in the UK till his doctors saw it absolutely for Nawaz to travel back to Pakistan.

Shehbaz said the nation and the party valued Nawaz’s health and well-being more than anything else, which was why he shouldn’t compromise on it at any cost.

He said the entire country and the party were praying for Nawaz Sharif’s speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif’s passport had expired on February 16 and he is “no longer a citizen of Pakistan”.

He said after the expiry, Nawaz had not applied for renewal of his passport.

“If Nawaz Sharif wishes to come to Pakistan, he can obtain a passport within 24 hours,” he said.

He said the embassy could only issue a passport for his return to Pakistan.

Sh Rashid said Pakistan had been trying to bring Nawaz back for a while but was unable to do so.

“Only Nawaz knows whether or not he wishes to come back,” he remarked.

The interior minister said Nawaz could not travel anywhere with his expired Pakistani passport.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Thursday welcomed reports that the United Kingdom had rejected PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s request for extension in his medical visa, saying it was clear that Nawaz Sharif was not ill.

“He lied and got the visa and on this visa he is residing in the UK. Nawaz Sharif has the option to return to Pakistan and face cases in the courts,” he said while commenting on rejection of Nawaz Sharif’s visa application.

Fawad said it was a welcome development and noted that it was already quite obvious that Nawaz had lied for the visa.

The minister said the Government of Pakistan, the people and the Pakistani community demanded the British government not to grant asylum to such people, who were involved in corruption of billions of rupees.

He said Nawaz Sharif had the option to go to the Pakistani embassy and return to Pakistan with temporary documents instead of a passport and face his cases in the courts.

Otherwise, he said, if they appeal against this decision, they have no ground.

The minister said the manner in which Nawaz Sharif was roaming around and going to restaurants showed that he was not ill.

“If he tells another lie for extension in his visa application, he could be sentenced by the British courts,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI had no personal enmity with Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif has looted billions of rupees from Pakistan and fled abroad. That money must come back. Nawaz should come back, return the looted wealth and stay here in his house, otherwise he will either return the money or go to jail,” said Fawad.

PML-N spokesman Muhammad Zubair Thursday said rejection by the British government to extend Nawaz Sharif’s visa was a routine matter and there stood no chance of filing a request with the Pakistan High Commission for issuance of a new passport.

Talking to Shahzeb Khanzada, he said Nawaz in addition to abiding by the British law, Nawaz Sharif also had to take care of his health.

He said Nawaz faced threats to his life in Pakistan and keeping this fact in view an application was filed with the British Immigration Tribunal. He expressed hope that Nawaz’s visa would be extended.

Commenting on the development, PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will legally remain in the UK until the British Immigration Tribunal issued its decision on extension in his stay.

In a statement, she said the British Home Department had refused to extend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in the country any further. She said the Home Department said Nawaz Sharif could appeal the decision in the Immigration Tribunal.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers had filed an appeal in this regard with the Immigration Tribunal.

She explained that the decision of the Home Department will stay ineffective until a decision by the Immigration Tribunal.

“This does not in any way amount to political asylum and is only a request for an extension in stay on medical grounds,” she added.