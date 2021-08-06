Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir observed in interior Sindh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Istehsal was also observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other cities of the Sindh to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people on completion of two years of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.