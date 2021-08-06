KP CM urges world to take notice of HR violations in held Valley

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday led a solidarity walk on the completion of two years of Indian siege of Occupied Kashmir.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, MPA Malik Wajid and people from different walks of life participated in the rally. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities and brutalities on Kashmiris.

In a statement, the chief minister said for India had deprived Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for seven decades. “On August 5, 2019 India started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by revoking the special status of [Occupied] Kashmir,” he added.

Mahmood Khan stated that Kashmiris had been facing a severe lock-down for the last two years which was the evidence of aggression and brutality of the Indian government.