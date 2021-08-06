Southern districts: KP CM for early completion of projects in health, education sectors

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to solve issues and complete the projects in health and education sectors in Southern district.

The chief minister was speaking at a meeting with the Parliamentarians belonging to Southern districts to review the progress so far made on the decisions taken in the last meeting regarding redressal of public issues in the southern region.

The participants were informed that in the last meeting, a total of 37 public issues of important nature were identified in the different sectors of southern districts out of which 12 public issues have been resolved and work on remaining issues was also in progress as per stipulated timelines.

The elected public representatives from the southern region expressed their satisfaction over the progress and thanked the chief minister for holding special meetings to address the issues of the general public.

The CM directed the authorities to resolve all the remaining issues within the timelines adding that the ultimate goal of the whole exercise was to facilitate the general public of the southern region.

He particularly urged the need to focus on the issues in social sectors, including health, education and Public Health Engineering and directed that all the development activities in these sectors be completed on priority. He also directed to take immediate steps to operationalise the health facilities.