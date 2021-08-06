Alleged rapist of girl held in Swat

MINGORA: The police arrested an accused involved in the rape of a 13-year old girl in Qandeel area in Madyan in Swat district on Thursday. Khanzada, a resident of Qandeel area in Madyan, had registered a report at Madyan Police Station that his sister (J) had gone missing on August 1 from her home.

Soon after registration of first information report, District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash constituted a special team to find out the whereabouts of the missing girl. The team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Madyan Circle, Subhanullah and Station House Officer Muhammad Haleem Khan and others recovered the girl within 14 hours after hectic efforts.

The victim girl had told the police that one Haq Nawaz had kidnapped her from her home and raped her at gunpoint. However, the accused went underground after a case was registered against him for kidnapping the girl and subsequently raping her. The police arrest the accused in an operation and are being grilled for the crime.