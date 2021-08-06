There is no denying that broken roads are one of the major reasons for fatal accidents. However, the relevant authorities in Islamabad seem to be indifferent to this major problem and have not taken adequate steps to repair the city’s broken roads. The Kashmir Highway, which is one of the busiest roads, has an open ditch right at the beginning of the section of the highway which facilitates commuters coming from Wah Cantt/Taxila.

This ditch poses a serious threat to commuters; it is also being feared that this ditch may result in fatal road accidents. The higher authorities must have a look into the issue and take action against the relevant department which has ignored this serious issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad