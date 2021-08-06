Pakistan’s daily infections hit three-month high

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded 5,661 Covid infections — the largest single-day surge in cases in more than three months — with the country’s positivity ratio rising to over 9 per cent as the fourth wave takes hold.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), test positivity ratio across the country was 9.06 per cent, which state media said was the highest since the onset of the fourth wave.

The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed. The NCOC, on its official Twitter handle, said there were a total of 62,462 tests carried out, of which 5,661 people tested positive. The NCOC said single-day Covid-linked fatalities were 60.

In a separate tweet, the NCOC said the nation managed to administer 1,158,744 doses in the 24 hours leading to Thursday. So far, 34,204,053 doses of the jab have been administered, while the tally of fully vaccinated people is 7,086,742. As of Thursday, Pakistan’s total Covid cases numbered 1,053,660, while the death toll was 23,635.