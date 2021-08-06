Two killed in Kaghan valley road accident

MANSEHRA: Two members of a tourist family were killed and three others sustained injuries when a car plunged into a ravine in Loharbanda area of Kaghan valley on Thursday.

The family was on the way back to Sargodha after the recreational tour in the Kaghan valley when the driver couldn’t hold control over the car while negotiating a sharp turn on the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and it plunged into the ravine.

Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Naran where doctors pronounced Usman Qureshi and Habib Arbaz dead.

The injured, including Hussain Jaffar, Syed Hamad and Hamad Sheikh were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where condition of one of them was stated to be critical. The locals say tragic road accidents occur in Kaghan valley due to the dilapidated condition of the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.