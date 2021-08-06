Four hurt in clash outside TV channel office

PESHAWAR: Four people were wounded in a clash between two groups during a protest outside a private television channel office here on Thursday.

Reports said a group of Mohmand tribesmen was staging a protest outside the local office of a Pashto television channel against one of its reports when the rival group arrived at the spot as well.

A police official and a protester sustained injuries when the two groups clashed and fired shots. The wounded were taken to hospital.

Later, a jirga was convened at the University Town police station attended by SP City Atiq Shah, SP Cantt Zubair Cheema, elders of the Mohmand tribe as well as President Press Club Riaz Ahmad, General Secretary Imran Bukhari and GS of Khyber Union of Journalists Mohammad Naeem.

The police confirmed that four people were wounded in the firing. They said the accused had been arrested and the issue was resolved through a Jirga.