PESHAWAR: The police during an action in Pishtakhara foiled a bid to smuggle 30 kilograms of heroin and arrested three persons on Thursday.

An official said the police stopped a car in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station and recovered 30 kilograms of heroin from the vehicle. The official said three alleged smugglers Amanullah, Aslam and Akbar Hussain were arrested. They said the drug was being smuggled to Punjab.Bid to smuggle heroin foiled