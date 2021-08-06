UoP VC distributes scholarships among students

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees distributed scholarship cheques under National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) Programme among deserving students of the Department of Art & Design here on Thursday.

A spokesman for UoP said that the scholarship distribution ceremony was also attended by Ali Asghar Jan, director admissions, Farida Rashid, Afsheen Zaman, and Abdullah, assistant registrar/focal person NEST Scholarship Program, and Abdul Ghafoor.

Ten students from the Department of Art & Design were selected for the “Nest scholarship for the session 2019-20.

Interview for the scholarships had been held in February this year at the University of Peshawar campus where 30 students were interviewed and 10 students were selected on the basis of their academic record and need basis.

The UoP spokesperson said the students for the scholarship were selected by a high-powered committee comprising Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal, meritorious professor (convener), Prof Dr Zilakat Khan Malik, Department of Economics, Bakhtair Khan, University of Peshawar alumni, Ali Asghar Jan, director admissions, and Abdullah Khan, assistant registrar admissions/focal person NEST Scholarship Programme.

Under the NEST scholarship programme, each student would get a stipend of Rs76, 800 per annum, tuition fee, hostel fee, and other charges.