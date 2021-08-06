BISE exam: Students handed wrong course paper

SWABI: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan, gave a paper comprising a new course of English paper to the students, instead of the old course, in the ongoing examination here on Thursday.

The BISE Mardan grade-11 examination was underway and there were about 240 students in the Government Higher Secondary School Maneri examination hall.

Some of the students were appearing in examinations for improvement in the old course but when the paper started, the examination conducting staff distributed the new course papers among them and this forced them to protest and demand the old course paper.

When the staff contacted the board office, they were told that the students would get the old course paper soon.

However, the students declared that the board officials were responsible for the entire mess as they could not appear in the paper on the same day because another paper was also scheduled in the afternoon.

The issue remained unresolved and it was the second time that the BISE Mardan committed a mistake as the authorities had made a similar mistake in Mardan during the 12th grade examination.