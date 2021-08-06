Land dispute: Lower Dir landowners want court verdict

TIMERGARA: Hundreds of landowners from several villages of Lower Dir district on Thursday staged a protest rally against the district administration and police for failure to implement the court’s decision regarding Shatai land dispute.

The protesters, hailing from Khema, Kandaro, Malak Abad Balambat, Andheri, Mirzabad, Manogi and other villages, chanted slogans against the district administration and district police officer (DPO).

The rally started from Malakabad Balambat and culminated at Shaheed Chowk Timergara outside the Timergara Press Club.

Addressing the protesters and later speaking at a news conference, Malik Aslam Pervez, Malik Ali Bakht, Malik Jehan Alam, Malik Bakhtawar Jan, Malik Hussain Muhammad, Malik Ikramuddin, Malik Farmanullah and others said they had submitted an application in the office of Deputy Commissioner for implementation of court’s verdict seven months ago.

However, they alleged that the district administration was using delaying tactics in implementing the verdict.

They also criticised the DPO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik for his alleged rude behaviour with them.

“When a jirga of the elders of Malakan-i-Ghara called on the DPO at his office seeking his cooperation in connection with implementation of the court’s orders, he replied that hundreds of such cases were pending with the government,” said one elder.

The elders demanded the chief minister and inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately transfer the DPO, whose rude behaviour might cause bloodshed among the residents.

“We are law abiding peaceful citizens, that’s why we waited for 49 years for the court’s verdict in the land dispute of Shatai Darra but the district administration is using delaying tactics, which may force thousands of Malakn-i-Ghara to take the law into their own hands,” the elders said.

They asked the district administration to either implement the long-awaited decision in letter and spirit or they would be forced to go to any extent for their rights and the administration would be responsible for any untoward incident.