CM leads solidarity walk for Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday led a solidarity walk on the completion of two years of Indian siege of Occupied Kashmir.

Provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, MPA Malik Wajid and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities and brutalities on Kashmiris.

In a statement, the chief minister said India had deprived Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for seven decades.

“On August 5, 2019 India started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by revoking the special status of [Occupied] Kashmir,” he added.

Mahmood Khan stated that Kashmiris had been facing a severe lock-down for the last two years which was the evidence of aggression and brutality of the Indian government.

He condemned the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and reiterated the commitment to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris.

The chief minister said that people of Kashmir were not alone in this tough time, adding Pakistanis would continue to support their just struggle at every forum.

Mahmood Khan urged the world community, especially United Nations and other human rights organizations to take stern notice of fundamental human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and play an effective role to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

He said that United Nations resolutions should be implemented and Kashmiris given the right to self-determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspirations.

The chief minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played an unprecedented role to raise the voice for the Kashmiris at every forum to expose the gruesome face of fascist India to the entire world.

The district administration organised a walk to express solidarity with people of Kashmir in Mardan.

The walk started from the deputy commissioner office and ended at Qadir Khan Chowk. During the walk, students and other participants chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people. Walks and other events were also held in parts of the district.