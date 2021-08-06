Stolen phones recovered, one arrested

MARDAN: Police arrested a gang and recovered stolen mobile phones during a raid here on Thursday.

During a probe of a case in which phones were stolen from a shop in Toru area, the cops traced the alleged thief, Habibullah.

The arrestee confessed to have stolen the phones and also divulged the names of other accomplices in the gang.

The cops recovered three stolen phones along with chargers, a USB and some cash amount from the arrestees.