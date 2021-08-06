Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council office-bearers elected

PESHAWAR: A former president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Zulfiqar Ali Khan, has been elected chairman of Pak-Sri Lanka Business Council, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter.

Other members chosen for the council are SCCI senior vice-president Engineer Manzoor Elahi Riaz Arshad Shafiq Afridi, Hammad Sethi, Abbas Mukhtar, Malik Kamran Ishaq, Salman Savul, Saima Aslam, Shaukat Bashir, Amjad Ali Shah and Adeel Saeed.

A press release said Zulfiqar Ali Khan thanked Sri Lanka High Commissioner and Honorary Consul General, Naseem Javed, for establishment of the council.

He said the unpleasant situation across the world prevailed owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, especially the virus that had negatively impacted on trade.

The council’s KP chapter chairman pledged efforts to boost the trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to help the Covid-19-hit economy of both countries.