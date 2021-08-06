Tourists robbed in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA/CHAKDARA: Unidentified armed men looted a group of tourists at Kharkanai area in the jurisdiction of Ouch Police Station, police sources said on Thursday.

They said a coach, carrying 22 tourists from Islamabad, was on its way to the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir.

The sources said the gunmen, attired in forces uniform, stopped the bus, snatched the cash, mobile phone sets and other valuables at gunpoint. The dacoits fled the scene after committing the crime.

The tourists registered a case against unidentified robbers at the Ouch Police Station.

The tourists also met with the District Police Officer Liaqat Ali Malik at his office and informed him about the tragic incident. The DPO assured them that the culprits would soon be arrested.

According to the CCTV camera, the incident happened at about 6: 45am, which went viral on social media.

The dacoits in a similar fashion also looted tourists at gunpoint in the limits of Malakand Police Station.

The sources said that tourists were going to Kalam in Swat district when the armed dacoits stopped a coaster van and looted them.