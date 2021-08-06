ANP condemns killing of party leader in Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Awami National Party and former federal minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has condemned the killing of the ANP leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi after his abduction in Balochistan and said that the state and its agencies have failed to protect the lives of citizens.

Talking to media persons at his residence on Thursday, the ANP leader said that after the late Asad Khan Achakzai, unknown people kidnapped and killed Ubaidullah Kasi, apparently for their voice against terrorism and militancy.

“The kidnappers had abducted Ubaidullah Kasi at gunpoint some 40 days ago and on Wednesday, his dead body was found in Pishin,” he said and questioned why the law-enforcing agencies had failed to trace or arrest the culprits behind his abduction and killing.

Ghulam Bilour said that the ANP had rendered numerous sacrifices for peace and stability of the country and would stick to its stance against terrorism and militancy. “We want a peaceful solution to the Afghanistan crisis and would support a government and system that is acceptable to Afghans,” he added.

The ANP leader also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Centre and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for gifting the people with unprecedented price-hike of essential daily use commodities.

He compared the prices of different commodities with the ANP-PPP government in 2011, saying that the prices of almost all edible commodities and essential items had increased manifold during the last 10 years. Similarly, the rates of petroleum products, electricity and gas had doubled in the present PTI-led government, he added.

Meanwhile, ANP central president Asfandyar Wali Khan also condemned the killing of Ubaidullah Kasi and demanded an inquiry into his abduction and brutal killing in Balochistan.

He said the ANP could not be deterred by such kidnappings and killings as the ANP history was full of sacrifices. However, he added that the party would take further action with the mutual consensus of the bereaved family of Malik Kasi and the ANP leadership in Balochistan.