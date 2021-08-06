 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2021

Rain turns weather pleasant

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Rain lashed the provincial capital on Thursday afternoon, turning the weather pleasant.

Though it rained for a while, it turned the weather pleasant and the residents enjoyed the weather in the evening.

There were also reports of rain from Kalam, Parachinar, Drosh and Mirkhani in Chitral. The Met office forecasts hot and dry weather in the country for today (Friday); however, it said rain is expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

