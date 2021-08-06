Speakers discuss works of Tariq Shahid

Islamabad : Speakers attending a literary dialogue paid rich tributes to poet, writer and columnist Tariq Shahid for promoting literary and cultural activities in Islamabad and for maintaining a friendly and professional disposition. Tariq remained associated with the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) until his retirement last year.

Organised by ‘Yaran-e-Sahafat-o-Adab’ at the Pakistan Media Foundation here on Thursday, the dialogue had Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed as the chief guest alongside PAL’s Chairman Dr. Yusuf Kushk.

Speaking on the occasion, Inam-ul-Haq Javed raised concerns over various aspects of literature becoming weaker on account of lack of commitment. He commended Tariq for promoting literature in Islamabad and called him a sincere person who commands love and respect. Dr. Khushk also appreciated Tariq’s professionalism even though they did not get a chance to work together for an extended timeframe. He said, “Tariq’s services as a PRO at PAL will always be remembered. “He worked responsibly and has developed his own unique style in poetry, and analytical essay and column writing,” he remarked. Dr. Zahid Chughtai said, Tariq’s house has undoubtedly been the cradle of literature and culture.

While some speakers urged Tariq to restart the ‘Idra-e-Adab-o-Saqafat, which had successfully run in the past, others praised him for arousing their interest in writing fiction. They commended him for his commitment and remembered his tireless services as a literary administrator, a columnist, and a poet.

Other speakers included Hameed Qaiser, Anjum Khaliq, Farida Hafiz, Saeeda Tariq, Akhtar Tazeen, Basharat Ali Syed, Asim Butt, Sajjad Azhar, Afshan Abbasi, Qazi Arif Hussain, Dr. Sadia Kamal, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Saleem Akhtar, Wafa Chishti, Mahmooda Ghazi, Mushkoor Ali, Gul Nazak, Mohammad Azam Raza, Faisal Khan, Imrana Komal, Muqrib Kazmi, Ahmad Bilal, Shahid Mansoor, Masood Iqbal Hashmi, Mohammad Owais, M. Saeed, Munir Ahmed, Farzana Khan, Atta-ur-Rehman Chauhan, and Mohammad Sajid. Tariq also talked about his life and work.