NCJP condemns attack on temple

Islamabad : National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) has strongly condemned the attack on a Hindu temple by a charged mob in the city Bhong, near Rahim Yar Khan, says a press release.

An eight years old Hindu boy was accused of desecration of a Muslim religious seminary (Madrassa). An FIR was registered against an unknown person for desecrating the seminary. The suspected Hindu boy was released on bail by the local court, so a charged mob vandalized and burnt the Hindu temple. They smashed everything in the temple including holy statues.

A joint statement issued by NCJP strongly condemned the incident and demanded that the government immediately take affirmative measures to provide security to the minorities under Article 36 of the constitution of Pakistan. They claimed that religious minorities in Pakistan still seek the protection of their worship and these incidents expose the plight of religious minorities in Pakistan and the negligence of law enforcement agencies. It has been observed that in such incidents culprits have never been punished.

To end this trend, the government would have to ensure that perpetrators of such incidents are punished according to the law, saying that such attacks on minorities are a serious threat to the survival of minorities in Pakistan.