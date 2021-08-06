2 COVID-19 deaths

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on a continuous increase as the average number of patients reported per day from the region has been recorded as 499 in the last one week.

In the last one week, as many as 3493 new patients have been reported from the twin cities, which is the highest number of patients reported in a week from the region during the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

Data collected by ‘The News’ show that the outbreak is getting more and more intense with the passage of every day. In the last 24 hours, 441 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT that is also the highest number of cases reported in a day from the federal capital after April 29 this year.

The virus has claimed another two lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 1,849 on Thursday while 542 new cases have been reported from the region taking tally to 116,731.

The virus claimed one more life from the federal capital taking the death toll from ICT to 807 while 441 new patients were tested positive taking the tally to 89117 of which 83,918 patients had already achieved cure. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT was 4,392 on Thursday after addition of 288 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, one more patient died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours after which the death toll from the district went to 1042. Another 101 patients were tested positive from the district taking the tally to 27,614. To date, a total of 25,168 patients belonging to Rawalpindi have recovered from the illness.

On Thursday, there were a total of 1,404 active cases of the infection from Rawalpindi district of which 117 were admitted to the healthcare facilities while 1,287 were in home isolation.