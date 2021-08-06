Geo beat Parliamentarian XI in Risja cricket event

ISLAMABAD: Geo TV got the better of Parliamentarian XI by 14 runs in the Risja Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket underway at the National Ground here Thursday.

Hassam Ahmed (51) struck fifty as Geo hit up 121-7 in 15 overs. Parliamentarians were restricted to 107-5 in the allotted overs. For Parliamentarians, Shahid Khattak (3-21) and Zain Qureshi (2-26) bowled well. Abbas Jafari’s (60) kept them in the hunt.