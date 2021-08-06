 
close
Fri Aug 06, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 6, 2021

Geo beat Parliamentarian XI in Risja cricket event

Sports

 
August 6, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Geo TV got the better of Parliamentarian XI by 14 runs in the Risja Inter-Media Independence Cup Cricket underway at the National Ground here Thursday.

Hassam Ahmed (51) struck fifty as Geo hit up 121-7 in 15 overs. Parliamentarians were restricted to 107-5 in the allotted overs. For Parliamentarians, Shahid Khattak (3-21) and Zain Qureshi (2-26) bowled well. Abbas Jafari’s (60) kept them in the hunt.

Latest News

More From Sports