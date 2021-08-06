Armghan made honorary secretary of PSF

ISLAMABAD: Wing Commander Armghan Aziz has taken over as new honorary secretary Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in place of Group Captain Tahir Sultan who completed his tenure in the office.

Wg Cdr Armghan will take charge of the office from Monday. The outgoing secretary PSF has been posted to a professional assignment in Pakistan Air Force. Group Captain Tahir has carried out his duties at the PSF in a professional manner and has played an instrumental role in maintaining discipline when it comes to players’ administration and matters related to training.