Arshad fit and focused on finals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and Tokyo Olympics medal hope Arshad Nadeem on Thursday said that he feels fit and is focused on the finals.

“Thank God I feel perfectly fit and am completely focused on the finals,” Arshad told ‘The News’ from Tokyo in a brief chat.

Arshad blasted his way into the javelin throw finals with a throw of 85.16 metre, the third best effort of his career. The qualification standard was 83.50 metre.

Only six throwers out of 32 competing on Wednesday achieved the target and qualified directly for Saturday’s finals. They were joined by the next best six athletes.

The finals will be held at 4pm PST on Saturday (tomorrow).

Arshad did some light training in the evening on Thursday. “Yes I did some light training in the evening today and will also undergo the same in the evening tomorrow,” he said.

He said that he slept well following his qualification. “Yes, I took ample rest and feel no exhaustion,” said Arshad, who topped his Group B which carried 16 athletes in the qualification stage. He finished overall third in the qualification stage.

This is the Olympics debut for the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist. And on his maiden appearance he stunned everyone and won the hearts of the people back home. Arshad’s stunning show was something expected as he had recorded his personal best of 86.38m etre in an international meet in Iran in April this year, which had fetched gold for the Mian Channu-born athlete.

The Group A, also featuring 16 athletes, was topped by India’s Neeraj Chopra, who has friendly relations with Arshad.

There were maximum three throws in the qualification stage. In the finals, each athlete will have the opportunity of six throws.

The statistics of the qualification stage don’t show exactly what will happen in the finals where some mighty throws may be seen. Technically no top athlete goes so deep in the qualification stage and only tries to qualify for the finals.

Arshad’s father Mohammad Ashraf says that God has honoured his obedient son. “Arshad is very obedient and he respects me and other members of the family. And that is the main reason why Allah has honoured him with such a glorious victory,” Ashraf told ‘The News’.

“Look I am a poor man but I have always backed Arshad. He is very intelligent and dedicated and has progressed well because of our prayers and his hard work. Now the whole country prays for him and in my neighbourhood everyone is praying for him. I am very much hopeful that he will get a medal,” Ashraf said.

Barring Germany’s Johannes Vetter’s personal best throw of 97.76 metre the rest of the 11 athletes who have made it to the August 7 finals are not far away from each other as far as their personal best performances are concerned.