Talha seeks top-notch facilities for talented lifters

ISLAMABAD: Best performer in the weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics Talha Talib Thursday sought top-notch facilities for the budding weightlifters of his city (Gujranwala) as they were capable of making headlines in years to come.

Talking to ‘The News’, the spirited weightlifter, who just missed the Olympic medal with a difference of two kilograms, said weightlifting talent was in abundance in his city.

“Gujranwala is a city which could easily be termed as the nursery of weightlifters in the country. What we need are proper facilities so that we could work wholeheartedly. There are a few talented weightlifters but they need support from the local, provincial and federal governments. I can say that a few can be groomed to a level of world beaters but for the purpose state-of-the-art facilities and good coaching are a must.”

Talha added that a few days back the Punjab government had located a place for his training.

“I had no place to train. Only a few days back Punjab government has allotted me a place. I am not sure at this point of time whether this place is solely meant for me or for the whole Gujranwala. I think those weightlifters who are capable of making headlines in future should be allowed to train here. The beginners should have a separate place. Yet, I am thankful to the Punjab government for realising the importance of place for weightlifters’ training.”

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources in Islamabad that Talha would soon be invited to Islamabad for ‘Kamyab Jawan’ programme where Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Usman Dar is expected to honour him and make him part of the programme.

Regarding his future plans, Talha said he had already started focusing on the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship to be held in Singapore in October.