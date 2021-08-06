‘No plan to house India mly base’

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Mauritius has denied a report that it has allowed India to build a military base on the remote island of Agalega, with a government official telling AFP that no such agreement exists between the two nations. Earlier this week, news broadcaster Al Jazeera reported on the construction of an airstrip and two jetties to house an Indian military base on Agalega, located about 1,000-km north of the archipelago’s main island.