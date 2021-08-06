Biden offers temporary ‘safe haven’ to HK residents in US

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that Hong Kong citizens currently in the United States who fear for their safety amid the political crackdown back home will receive temporary safe haven.

Biden said the move recognises "the significant erosion" of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government. "By unilaterally imposing on Hong Kong the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the People’s Republic of China has undermined the enjoyment of rights and freedoms in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

Biden cited the "politically motivated arrests" of more than 100 opposition politicians, activists, and protesters on charges under the national security law, charges that include alleged secession, subversion and terrorist activities.

More than 10,000 others have been arrested in relation to anti-government protests, he said. The new decision allows Hong Kong residents currently in the United States to remain for 18 months and to be allowed to work.

"This action demonstrates President Biden’s strong support for people in Hong Kong in the face of ongoing repression by the People’s Republic of China, and makes clear we will not stand idly by as the PRC breaks its promises to Hong Kong and to the international community," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The vast majority of Hong Kong residents currently in the United States are expected to be eligible for the programme, according to a senior administration official, but some legal conditions apply, such as individuals not having been convicted of felonies.

Those eligible may also seek employment authorization in the United States, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. The measure is the latest in a series of actions Biden has taken to address what his administration says is the erosion of rule of law in the former British colony, which returned to Beijing's control in 1997.

The US government in July applied more sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong, and issued an updated business advisory warning companies of risks of operating under the national security law, which China implemented last year to criminalize what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. Critics say the law facilitates a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and a free press in the territory, which Beijing had agreed to allow to operate under considerable political autonomy for 50 years after it regained control.

China retaliated against the US actions last month with its own sanctions on American individuals, including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross.