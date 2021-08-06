Jailed Zuma’s graft case to resume in open court

JOHANNESBURG: South African ex-president Jacob Zuma will be let out of jail next week to attend a long-running corruption case in person rather than by video link, a judge ruled late on Wednesday.

The hearing, scheduled to resume in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg on August 10, "shall proceed in an open court," Judge Piet Koen said. Zuma, 79, last month began a 15-month jail term in an unrelated case, an event that sparked violence and looting.

He shortly afterward appeared for the corruption trial via video link, although his lawyers complained the online format was unconstitutional and breached his right to face-to-face consultation with his lawyers.