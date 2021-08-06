SBP employees express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: The officers and employees of Sports Board Punjab and Directorate of Sports Punjab observed Black Day on Thursday to express solidarity with the Kashmiris.

On this occasion, Sports Board Punjab, under the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, took out a rally in Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the leadership of Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.