PWF applies for Schengen visas for Beach Wrestling World Series

KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) has applied for Schengen visas for its three wrestlers which it plans to send to Europe early next month for the Beach Wrestling World Series.

“We have applied for Schengen visas for wrestlers Mohammad Inam, Zaman Anwar and the Youth Olympics bronze medallist Inayatullah,” the PWF secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Thursday.

“Today we also wrote to Italy and the United World Wrestling (UWW) and hopefully we will be able to get visas for the trio in a couple of days,” Arshad said.

The world beach wrestling king Inam will compete in the -90 kilogramme competition. He missed the first series of Beach World Wrestling held in France from July 16-17 due to visa issues.

There are three series and finals. France hosted the first series last month. Italy will host the Roma Beach Wrestling World Series from September 3-4. It will be followed by the Katerini Beach Wrestling World Series to be held from September 10-11 in Greece.

The finals will be hosted by Constanta, Romania, from September 25-26.

Before this event, Inayat is expected to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Championship (Cadets and Juniors) to be held in Contanta, Romania, from September 23-24.

Arshad said if they got a visa then Inam would be able to qualify for the finals of the World Series.

Inam, being the winner of 2017 and 2018 World Beach Wrestling Championships held in Turkey and gold medallist of 2019 Doha World Beach Games, is expected to get points despite missing the series in France if he is able to appear in the second series in Italy.

“He may get points of the missed series if he is able to get visa and features in the Italy and Greece series,” Arshad said. “I am optimistic that he will qualify for the finals,” the official said.

Inam and Zaman are training in Gujranwala while Inayatullah is training in Peshawar at his own academy.

Inam says he is in top shape. “I am undergoing tough training and am in good shape,” Inam told ‘The News’.