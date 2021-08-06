 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
August 6, 2021

Medals Table

Sports

 
August 6, 2021

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

China 34 24 16 74

United States 29 35 27 91

Japan 22 10 14 46

Australia 17 5 19 41

Russian Olympic Committee 16 22 20 58

Great Britain 16 18 17 51

Germany 9 9 16 34

France 7 11 9 27

Italy 7 10 18 35

Netherlands 7 9 10 26

New Zealand 7 6 6 19

South Korea 6 4 9 19

Hungary 5 7 3 15

Canada 5 5 8 18

Cuba 5 3 4 12

Brazil 4 4 8 16

Czech Republic 4 3 2 9

Spain 3 4 5 12

Switzerland 3 4 5 12

Poland 3 3 4 10

Croatia 3 3 2 8

Jamaica 3 1 3 7

Belgium 3 1 1 5

Sweden 2 5 0 7

Taiwan 2 4 6 12

Georgia 2 4 1 7

Denmark 2 2 4 8

Iran 2 2 1 5

Norway 2 2 1 5

Slovenia 2 1 1 4

Ecuador 2 1 0 3

Greece 2 0 1 3

Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3

Kosovo 2 0 0 2

Qatar 2 0 0 2

Ukraine 1 3 9 13

Romania 1 3 0 4

Venezuela 1 3 0 4

Hong Kong 1 2 2 5

Kenya 1 2 2 5

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

South Africa 1 2 0 3

Austria 1 1 5 7

Turkey 1 1 5 7

Serbia 1 1 4 6

Indonesia 1 1 3 5

Bulgaria 1 1 2 4

Portugal 1 1 2 4

Belarus 1 1 1 3

Ethiopia 1 1 1 3

Philippines 1 1 1 3

Uganda 1 1 1 3

Tunisia 1 1 0 2

Ireland 1 0 2 3

Israe l 1 0 2 3

Estonia 1 0 1 2

Fiji 1 0 1 2

Latvia 1 0 1 2

Thailand 1 0 1 2

Bahamas 1 0 0 1

Bermuda 1 0 0 1

Morocco 1 0 0 1

Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1

Colombia 0 3 1 4

India 0 2 3 5

Armenia 0 2 1 3

Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3

Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3

Mongolia 0 1 2 3

San Marino 0 1 2 3

Jordan 0 1 1 2

Nigeria 0 1 1 2

Namibia 0 1 0 1

North Macedonia 0 1 0 1

Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7

Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3

Egypt 0 0 3 3

Mexico 0 0 3 3

Finland 0 0 2 2

Argentina 0 0 1 1

Burkina 0 0 1 1

Ghana 0 0 1 1

Grenada 0 0 1 1

Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1

Kuwait 0 0 1 1

Malaysia 0 0 1 1

Syria 0 0 1 1

