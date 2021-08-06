FPCCI, OCCI discuss trade

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Hanif Lakhany on Thursday said the number of employment opportunities for Pakistanis should be increased in Oman in view of their valuable contributions to the development of the sultanate.

He was talking to a delegation of Omani diplomats and businessmen at the FPCCI.

He said the potential of agriculture, textiles and food sectors was enormous for bilateral cooperation, and suggested frequent interaction and exchange of trade delegations, trade exhibitions, and activation of bilateral business councils, etc. “The Pakistani community has been making

valuable contributions to the development of Oman, which needs to be increased through more employment opportunities for Pakistani workers in banking, health, education, petroleum and food sectors,” he added.