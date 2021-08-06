Gold sheds Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped by Rs300 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs110,300 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price dropped by Rs258 to Rs94,564. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $2 to $1,811 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Jewellers said that prices in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola compared with the gold rate in the Dubai market.