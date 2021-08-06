Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee posted more gains on Thursday amid soft dollar demand from importers for payments and healthy supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.23 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 163.47. It rose by 0.15 percent during the session.

In the open market, it gained 20 paisas to end at 163.80 against the dollar.

“Dollar demand from importers remained tepid, which supported the local unit,” said a dealer at a leading bank.

Improvement in dollar inflows in the form of export receipts also helped the domestic currency gain ground, dealers said.

“We expect the rupee to trade slightly more strongly in coming days, underpinned by persistent sluggish importer demand for dollars and positive market sentiment partly fuelled by expected $2.8 billion inflows from the International

Monetary Fund under its new global special drawing rights allocation,” the dealer added. The upward trend in exports is also likely to help ease pressure on the local unit.

Pakistan’s exports rose 17.3 percent to $2.35 billion in July from $2 billion a year ago. These were the highest ever exports in the month of July.