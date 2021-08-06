Pakistan saves Rs2.1bln on Qatar Petroleum LNG offer

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday awarded cargo for supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Qatar Petroleum QP Trading at 22.1311 percent of Brent for supply on August 29-30, 2021, managing to save Rs2.1 billion over last week’s cancelled record high offer.

This deal was clinched by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) after the previous bid was cancelled due to an abnormally high quoted price. However, even at the current lower price, the cargo is the most expensive so far.

After cancelling the previous bid, PSO re-issued tender from Qatar Petroleum at its lowest offer price at an equivalent of about $15.93 per mmbtu down from $20 per mmbtu.

It may be noted that spot natural gas prices have been surging from Asia to Europe amid an unprecedented soaring demand and a global supply crunch. Although there is a halt in ascending trend in Brent, and the consequent lull in LNG offered rates provides some solace to the buyers, relief is yet not on the horizon for natural gas importers, according to market insiders.

PSO in an announcement on Thursday claimed that Rs2.1 billion has been saved after accepting lowest bid in retender process following scrapping the initial tender on July 27, 2021 due to high rates.

According to the company, the bid received on August 5, 2021 translates into $15.9271 per mmbtu, which is very competitive with current market rates. Keeping our nation's best interest foremost, and through prudent decision making, PSO has saved the national exchequer Rs2.1 Billion, claimed the public sector enterprise.

The other offers include 28.9876 percent of Brent by Gunvor Singapore and 24.0386 percent of Brent by Vitol.

Moreover, PSO insisted that it continued to maintain absolute transparency in all its business dealings and practices. The bid results have been made public in line with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

On the other hand, Minister of Energy wrote a letter to Chairman PSO Board to make the bid process more transparent. According to the letter written by the Federal Minister for Energy, Chairmen BoD of PSO and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) have been advised to themselves deliberate upon and decide the matter of procurement of spot RLNG cargoes.

Both the entities are advised to make publish the results of the procurement decisions within 24 hours on their respective websites. These instructions are meant to ensure professional oversight by the respective boards on such vital issues, as well as to ensure timely release of procurement information, which is mandatory for ensuring market efficiency as well as public disclosure.

It may be noted that Pakistan’s reliance on imports of liquefied natural gas has been growing due to gradual reduction in production of domestic natural gas.

Energy-deficient Punjab has been the biggest consumer of imported regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

Owing to no considerable energy resources, this most populated province of the country also happens to be the most affected region when it comes to energy shortages. Consumers living in Punjab have to pay more when it comes to supply of costly RLNG.