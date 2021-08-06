Israel conducts first Lebanon strikes in seven years

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli air force said it carried out its first air strikes on neighbouring Lebanon in seven years on Thursday following a second day of rocket fire across the border.

Lebanon condemned the strikes as an "escalation" that could mark a change of tactics by Israel, while UN peacekeepers urged restraint. "Earlier today (Thursday), rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the Israeli air force tweeted.

"In response... fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched. "An additional target in the area from which rockets have been launched in the past was struck as well."

Israeli aircraft routinely strike Palestinian militant targets in Gaza and suspected Hezbollah or Iranian targets in Syria but it was the first time since 2014 that they had hit targets in Lebanon, the air force confirmed.

Lebanon’s Al-Manar television, run by powerful Shiite militant group Hizbullah, said Israeli aircraft carried out two strikes at around 12:40 am (2145 GMT) outside the town of Mahmudiya, some 11-km from the border.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency also reported the strikes but provided few details. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said "Israel’s use of its air force to target Lebanese villages is the first of its kind since 2006, and suggests an intention to escalate attacks" against Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes last struck Lebanese territory near the border with Syria in 2014, but they have not targeted Hezbollah’s south Lebanon strongholds since the militants fought a devastating conflict with Israel in 2006. Thursday was the second straight day that Israel had reported rocket fire from Lebanon.