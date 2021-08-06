 
Fri Aug 06, 2021
AFP
August 6, 2021

Sudan sentences six paramilitaries to death

World

AFP
August 6, 2021

KHARTOUM: A Sudanese court on Thursday sentenced six members of a feared paramilitary force to death for killing six protesters during a 2019 demonstration over food and fuel shortages.

The protesters, including four schoolchildren, were shot dead in July 2019 in the city of Al-Obeid in North Kordofan, sparking outrage across Sudan. Days later, nine members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary unity were arrested.

At their trial on Thursday, broadcast on Sudan TV, Judge Mohamed Rahma sentenced six of the defendants to death, acquitted two others, and referred one to a juvenile court, as he was under 18.

