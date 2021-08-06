Pakistan to host second online scrabble c’ship from tomorrow

KARACHI: Eight Pakistani scrabble players, including two nine-year-old kids, would be competing for the title of 2nd online World Youth Scrabble Championship, beginning from Saturday (tomorrow), Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) announced on Thursday.

On the request of World English-Language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), Pakistan is hosting the 2nd online youth scrabble championship titled PharmEvo WESPA Youth Cup, in which 80 players from 14 countries are participating,” Director Youth Programme of PSA Tariq Pervez told a news conference in Karachi.

He was accompanied by Abdus Samad, the director marketing of the pharmaceutical firm Pharmevo, which is the main sponsor of the event and providing financial and logistical support of the international event, Mohsin Ali, Waqas Farooqui and others.

Tariq said although Thailand clinched the title of online youth scrabble championship last year, this time young Pakistani players were confident they would clinch the title.

“WESPA, the global regulatory body of scrabble, has chosen Pakistan once again as the host for the championship after a highly successful event last year, which could not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, especially Pharmevo, which is not only providing the venue but also arranging logistical and technical support including high-speed internet,” Tariq added.

He said Shangrila Foods Pvt Ltd and Shield Corporation will be the co-sponsors of the event.

“A team of highly qualified experts led by Technical Director Vali Muhammad Khubaib will organise the championship. Young Hassan Hadi Khan is the Tournament Director. The entire management team will be from Pakistan,” he added.

Unlike last year this championship will be an individual event. All players are under 18 years of age. The players are divided into four groups according to their geographical location. Every player will play a total of 36 games over two weekends. After completion of 36 games the top ten players will qualify for the final which will be played on August 21-22