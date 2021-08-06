Medals Table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
China 34 24 16 74
United States 29 35 27 91
Japan 22 10 14 46
Australia 17 5 19 41
Russian Olympic Committee 16 22 20 58
Great Britain 16 18 17 51
Germany 9 9 16 34
France 7 11 9 27
Italy 7 10 18 35
Netherlands 7 9 10 26
New Zealand 7 6 6 19
South Korea 6 4 9 19
Hungary 5 7 3 15
Canada 5 5 8 18
Cuba 5 3 4 12
Brazil 4 4 8 16
Czech Republic 4 3 2 9
Spain 3 4 5 12
Switzerland 3 4 5 12
Poland 3 3 4 10
Croatia 3 3 2 8
Jamaica 3 1 3 7
Belgium 3 1 1 5
Sweden 2 5 0 7
Taiwan 2 4 6 12
Georgia 2 4 1 7
Denmark 2 2 4 8
Iran 2 2 1 5
Norway 2 2 1 5
Slovenia 2 1 1 4
Ecuador 2 1 0 3
Greece 2 0 1 3
Uzbekistan 2 0 1 3
Kosovo 2 0 0 2
Qatar 2 0 0 2
Ukraine 1 3 9 13
Romania 1 3 0 4
Venezuela 1 3 0 4
Hong Kong 1 2 2 5
Kenya 1 2 2 5
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
South Africa 1 2 0 3
Austria 1 1 5 7
Turkey 1 1 5 7
Serbia 1 1 4 6
Indonesia 1 1 3 5
Bulgaria 1 1 2 4
Portugal 1 1 2 4
Belarus 1 1 1 3
Ethiopia 1 1 1 3
Philippines 1 1 1 3
Uganda 1 1 1 3
Tunisia 1 1 0 2
Ireland 1 0 2 3
Israe l 1 0 2 3
Estonia 1 0 1 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Latvia 1 0 1 2
Thailand 1 0 1 2
Bahamas 1 0 0 1
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 0 1
Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1
Colombia 0 3 1 4
India 0 2 3 5
Armenia 0 2 1 3
Dominican Republic 0 2 1 3
Kirghyzstan 0 2 1 3
Mongolia 0 1 2 3
San Marino 0 1 2 3
Jordan 0 1 1 2
Nigeria 0 1 1 2
Namibia 0 1 0 1
North Macedonia 0 1 0 1
Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 7 7
Azerbaijan 0 0 3 3
Egypt 0 0 3 3
Mexico 0 0 3 3
Finland 0 0 2 2
Argentina 0 0 1 1
Burkina 0 0 1 1
Ghana 0 0 1 1
Grenada 0 0 1 1
Ivory Coast 0 0 1 1
Kuwait 0 0 1 1
Malaysia 0 0 1 1
Syria 0 0 1 1