Govt to raise Rs5.35trln from debt issues in Q2FY22

KARACHI: The government has planned to borrow Rs5.35 trillion from the domestic market in the August to October quarter to finance the budget deficit, the central bank’s auction calendar showed on Thursday.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year of 2021/22, the government targeted Rs5.72 trillion borrowing from the market. The government will borrow Rs4.450 trillion from the auctions of market treasury bills (MTBs), while it also plans to attract Rs900 billion through the sale of long-term Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs).

The State Bank of Pakistan would sell Rs450 billion worth of three-, five- 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-year fixed rate PIBs and Rs150 billion worth of five, and Rs150 billion worth of three-year floating rate PIBs. It would also auction Rs150 billion worth of a two-year floating rate PIB. The funds generated through these auctions will be used to finance the budget deficit.

The target for the treasury bill is slightly higher than the upcoming maturing amount of Rs4.282 trillion that shows the government’s increasing focus towards long-term instruments.

The budgetary support from banks remains higher due to mismatch between the tax revenues and expenditure. The increased spending requirement in response to the coronavirus pandemic also spikes government borrowing from commercial banks, especially when the government is committed to avail no borrowing from the central bank. The government is estimated to borrow Rs2.417 trillion from banks and Rs1.246 trillion from external sources in FY2022 to plug budget holes. The budget deficit is also estimated to be financed through privatisation proceeds of Rs252 billion.

Analysts said a higher budget deficit, ambitious revenue target and increase in the development spending could increase the government borrowings from banks this fiscal year.

The government expects the budget deficit to decline from 7.1 percent of gross domestic product last year to 6.3 percent in FY2022, on the back of strong growth in tax and non-tax revenue, mainly from income and sales tax as well as the petroleum development levy. “This higher revenue is expected to offset significant growth in both development (71 percent for federal and provincial governments) and non-interest current expenditure (12.8 percent, mainly in the form of subsidies and grants),” the SBP said in a monetary policy statement for July.

Meanwhile, the government projects public debt to decline further from 87.6 percent of GDP in FY20 and 83.1 percent in FY21 to 81.8 percent in FY22.