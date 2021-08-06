Facebook sparks row by cutting off researchers

WASHINGTON: Facebook has cut off some academic researchers for "scraping" data from the platform, sparking a fresh controversy about the leading social network’s transparency to outside experts studying misinformation and abusive content.

The California tech giant acted late on Tuesday to block the research from New York University’s Ad Observatory Project, citing privacy concerns. Facebook product management director Mike Clark said the accounts from the project were disabled "to stop unauthorized scraping and protect people’s privacy in line with our privacy programme."

The NYU project had been at loggerheads for months with Facebook over the program, which used a browser tool to collect data on ads spreading political hoaxes, violence and Covid-19 misinformation.

"Research cannot be the justification for compromising people’s privacy," Clark said in a blog post, arguing that the researchers were collecting user names, ads, and links to user profiles even for people who did not install the browser tool or consent to the collection.