Banned outfit’s militant held

A suspect allegedly involved in more than 14 murders was arrested on Thursday. The arrest was made in a raid conducted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) near Ayesha Manzil. The suspect was identified as Syed Ali Raza Naqvi.

According to the CTD police, the suspect was associated with the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan and involved in more than 14 cases of murders. He and his companions reportedly killed three people in the Taimuria area, three others at medical and photocopy shops in Sharifabad area, and eight worshipers in firing at the Babul Islam Masjid in Khawaja Ajmair Nagri.