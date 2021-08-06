Water tanker kills two brothers

Two brothers were killed on Thursday after a water tanker ran them over in North Karachi. Police said the two brothers were travelling on a motorcycle when they were crushed to death under the wheels of the tanker. A score of residents of the area gathered at the spot and beat the driver up. Later, police reached the scene and took the driver in custody.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victims were identified as 15-year-old Hamza, son of Amir, and his four-year-old younger brother Bilal. Police said the driver was reversing the tanker when it hit and killed the two brothers in a narrow street.

The victims were residents of the same area. The accident took place when the elder brother was on his way to drop his minor brother to a seminary.