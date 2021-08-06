Man, ex-wife charged with murdering second wife

Police on Thursday charge-sheeted a man and his former wife for murdering his second wife earlier this year. According to the investigation officer, Abid and his ex-wife Sana burned Reshma to death in her house in Orangi Town on April 28.

The IO submitted a preliminary charge sheet in the court of West district’s judicial magistrate Shafqat Hussain Solangi, implicating both the accused for premeditated murder. The charge sheet read that Reshma recorded her statement under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure while she was under treatment for burns wounds at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

She said that Abid and Sana were married with two children but they got divorced, after which she married him. She added that however, after some time, he wanted to remarry Sana. She said that after she opposed his decision, they plotted to kill her. She said that on the day of the incident, Sana came to her house while she was boiling water for Abid to take shower.

She said Sana came to the kitchen and threw piping hot water at her, which burnt her body. She added that screamingly she ran to her neighbours' house for help and they took her to the hospital. Reshma remained in hospital for four days after which she succumbed to her wounds on May 2. The charge sheet read that before escaping, Sana also took away Rs100,000 from the victim’s house.

The IO said that in light of the statements of the suspect, Sana, Reshma and witnesses, as well as of circumstantial evidence, the offence of attempt to murder with common intention had proved against Sana and Abid.

The judge, accepting the preliminary report, directed the IO to submit a final charge sheet against the accused by August 9. The FIR was registered under sections 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) at the Orangi Town police station.