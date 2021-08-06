Father of amputee child sues KE for negligence

The father of a 10-year-old amputee child has filed a lawsuit in Sindh High Court (SHC) for damages against the K-Electric (KE) after his son lost his arm and received other injuries due to an exposed hanging wire of the power supply company in the Malir area.

Plaintiff Ahmed Nawaz submitted that his son Abdullah Ahmed was electrocuted on May 27 due to the exposed wire of the KE and he sustained burn injuries on his right arm, chest, shoulder and left ribs.

He submitted that the boy was shifted to a hospital where after the emergency treatment, the doctors informed him that his son’s right hand had completely burnt due to electric shocks and had to be amputated to prevent further complications.

A counsel for the plaintiff, Usman Farooq, submitted that the incident occurred due to gross negligence on part of the KE which failed to conceal its exposed wire. He submitted that the power utility had not been maintaining the system of periodical check-ups of the rusty wires, PMTs and poles and failed to remove the fragile, feeble and rusty wires.

He informed the SHC that the KE committed breach of duty and did not take requisite protective measures, which was an act of gross negligence, due to which the defendant was liable to pay damages to the plaintiff.

He submitted that the defendant also committed criminal negligence by not immediately taking notice of falling and lying of live wires in a public street. The lawyer said the plaintiff was the only breadwinner of his family and no one was there to finance the medical expenses for his son. He submitted that it was a case where the defendant had failed to perform its statutory and common law duties in a glaring manner and was liable to pay exemplary and punitive damages. The high court has been requested to order the defendant to pay Rs116,000,000 to the plaintiff in compensation.